Inside Scoop
By Avory & Co.
What will the FUTURE look like? Avory & Co; Company Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Sean D. Emory goes deep into TRANSFORMATIVE thematic ideas, evolving industries, and specific companies. Interviewing management teams and experts while providing his take on each topic. **Nothing discussed is a recommendation
Gig Economy w/ Oxford Internet Institute, With Takes on Fiverr and Upwork
Sep 21
Gig Economy w/ Oxford Internet Institute, With Takes on Fiverr and Upwork
The internet has blurred the lines between the online and offline workforce. At Avory we calculate that there is roughly $700B in paid workers that could move some or all of their work to online platforms. We brought Fabian Stephany from the Oxford Internet Institute "OII" at the University of Oxford to discuss this revolution. iLabour Website: https://ilabour.oii.ox.ac.uk/online-labour-index Fabians Twitter: https://twitter.com/fabian_stephany Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein. Please reach out to Houston Hess our head of Compliance and Operations for any further details. Find more here https://www.avory.xyz/disclaimer-page
24:13
September 21, 2021
Robotic Delivery w Tortoise Co-Founder
We continue to focus on the shape of mobility trends. We had a great conversation with the founder of Tortoise. Tortoise automated repositioning transforms last-mile delivery & shared micromobility operations. Check out their site here https://www.tortoise.dev/ Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein. Please reach out to Houston Hess our head of Compliance and Operations for any further details. Find more here https://www.avory.xyz/disclaimer-page
37:18
June 23, 2021
What are they up to... Our views on key topics [Inflation, Earnings, Sentiment]
WHAT ARE THEY UP TO | AVORY | MAY 2021 We share our thoughts on inflation. How we connect time horizon to inflation expectations. We continue to believe that technological changes are creating structural deflation. We also discuss companies like Facebook, Google, Wish, Omnicell, Electronic Arts, Aterian. More on Avory: https://linktr.ee/avoryco Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoH5... Sean's Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SeanDavid Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein. Please reach out to Houston Hess our head of Compliance and Operations for any further details. Find more here https://www.avory.xyz/disclaimer-page
36:31
May 21, 2021
Uber or Lyft or DoorDash and more - Talking Future of Mobility w. TheRideShareGuy.com
We continue to focus on the shape of mobility trends and the gig economy. With that we had the pleasure of bringing on Chris Gerace, a TheRideShareGuy.com contributor to share his insights into current trends within rideshare, grocery delivery, food delivery, autonomous vehicle threat,and more gig work. We mentioned Uber and Lyft, along with food delivery like Eats, Instacart, and DoorDash. Check out their site here https://therideshareguy.com/ Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein. Please reach out to Houston Hess our head of Compliance and Operations for any further details. Find more here https://www.avory.xyz/disclaimer-page
37:52
May 6, 2021
Aterian (formerly Mohawk), Wish, Square, and more
WHAT ARE THEY UP TO | AVORY | MARCH 2021 We share our thoughts on Aterian and Wish earnings. Volatility discussion. Also more talk around commerce evolution. Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein.
32:26
April 6, 2021
Fascinating... What is happening in physical commerce. BIG PREDICTION w/ Placer ai
This month we are digging into all things commerce. Today it is about physical commerce. Placer AI is the leader in foot traffic data analytics. We were lucky to have Ethan Chernofsky from Placer share his views on how physical commerce has evolved through COVID and beyond. Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein
32:58
February 27, 2021
How Flexe is reshaping commerce logistics with the "Warehouse Cloud"...
This month we are digging into all things commerce. Today it is about flexible logistics with the Chief Technology Officer from Flexe. Dave spent 19 years helping build what Amazon is today. Flexe has customers such as Walmart, Ace hardware, Casper Mattress. We go into Flexe's core business, how logistics work today, robotics, Shopify, Instagram shop, and more. Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein.
25:08
February 16, 2021
Why Amazon FBA sellers are being acquired...
This month we are digging into all things commerce. Today it is about marketplaces. For Amazon specifically, it's about the acquisition landscape of Amazon sellers. Jake Barnett has been on the acquisition side for two aggregators prior to pivoting to the sell-side. Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein. $AMZN Please reach out to Houston Hess our head of Compliance and Operations for any further details. Find more here https://www.avory.xyz/disclaimer-page
31:53
February 11, 2021
Cloud, Commerce, IPO's, PayPal, and More...
WHAT ARE THEY UP TO | AVORY | JANUARY 2021 We share our thoughts on big tech earnings. How cloud and commerce are shaping up as public vendors compete. Companies mentioned are PayPal, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Poshmark, MyTheresa, Capri, Tapestry, Square, and more! Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein.
32:01
February 4, 2021
(CEO Interview) Due Diligence w/ CEO Yaniv Sarig: How Aterian is Disrupting CPG
Due Diligence w/ CEO Yaniv Sarig: How Aterian (formerly Mohawk) is Disrupting CPG (CEO Interview) Ticker: ATER In this interview, we go deep into the business model of the Mohawk Group. The company is a leading tech-enabled consumer products platform built on marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart. Using home grown technology, they are able to discover and automate research planning for product creation. The company is looking to solidify digital real estate or digital shelf space on marketplace platforms. When we say digital real estate, we are referring to product placement on marketplace search results. The company sells products on Amazon and Walmart using data to drive product development, automate marketing, and manage product life cycles. Each successful product launch drives valuable insights to the company, providing cash flow, which drives additional product launches, which produces an annuity-like model. OUR RESEARCH MISSION DISCOVERING VALUE IN A WORLD OF INNOVATIVE GROWTH. Notice how growth, innovative and value are all used in the same research mission statement. Since the start of Avory our research mission has been clear and dictates how we invest. Companies have two decisions to make... disrupt the incumbent or disrupt themselves. We believe that it is this research focus that isolates us from the legacy investment platforms. Learn more about Avory Here: https://www.avory.xyz/ Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein. Certain statements contained herein may be statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements that are based on Avory’s or Mohawks current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. By full disclosure, Avory is an investor in Mohawk Group ticker MWK. Please reach out to Houston Hess our head of Compliance and Operations for any further details. Find more here https://www.avory.xyz/disclaimer-page
54:33
December 15, 2020
Direct to Consumer vs Marketplace w/ Ex Operations Head Birchbox, Rent the Runway, Shyp
Matt Hertz, the co-founder of Second Marathon joined Inside Scoop for a fascinating conversation around marketplaces, direct consumer operations, and thoughts around Amazon. Our view is that selling online is not a one size fits all approach. Some brands will choose to sell through marketplaces, where the brand is less relevant, and reviews, ratings, and ranking help drive conversion. However, many brands will decide to sell directly through their own page and look to drive paid and organic traffic. The reality is many brands will look to sell across channels. Second Marathon partners with emerging e-commerce brands to better solve supply chain challenges. *** This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.
36:36
September 27, 2020
Data and Snowflake w/ Expedia's Head of Data Visualization David Pires
The data layer is the key battleground over the next 3 to 5 years. Oracle is the dinosaur generating $40B in revenue, however, they continue to adapt to the environment. Here comes Snowflake with a talented team and a product that is loved by its users. Today we brought in Expedia's Head of Data Visualization David Pires, to get his personal view around the data layer and business intelligence tools such as Tableau. *** This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.
25:59
September 15, 2020
Next Decade for Nutanix w/ Tim Joyce Founder of Roundstone Solutions
The journey of IT infrastructure is complicated and in some cases difficult to communicate. However, best in breed solutions that are mission-critical tend to have a long life. Nutanix is 10 years old and has hit $1.6B in billings. We brought Tim Joyce, the founder of Roundstone Solutions to Inside Scoop to talk Nutanix and IT Infrastructure more broadly. Roundstone was just listed as an INC 5000 fastest growing company in the US with 600% growth over a 3 year period. *** This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. ***Avory is an investor in Nutanix at the time of this recording.
30:10
August 28, 2020
Online Betting Market w/ Smarkets Founder Jason Trost
The global online gambling market size was valued at $54 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. We brought Jason Trost, the founder and CEO of Smarkets to get his thoughts on the shift to digital betting. Smarkets is a global betting exchange with the UK being its core market. According to Jason, his company Smarkets is looking to disrupt the market through proprietary tech and lower pricing. *** This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.
27:20
July 27, 2020
Facebook Shops, Gaming and Payments w/Sean Emory
In this episode of Inside Scoop we went solo into Facebook Shops and the potential impact it may have on the company more broadly. We also touched on recent payments and gaming announcements. *This is not a recommendation of purchase or sale of any security mentioned.
14:52
June 23, 2020
Future of Gaming with Ex Tencent/Team Liquid Jeff Chau
Video game consumption continues to grow globally at a rapid pace as new use cases emerge. We wanted to dive into the category to discuss e-sports, geographic trends, future of gaming, and more. We brought Jeff Chau to Inside Scoop. He is founder of GameGether, worked for Apple; Team Liquid; Analyst Commentator for Tencent Games, Supercell, Red Bull Esports, and Super League Gaming; and has experience as a former Professional Player, Head Coach, Esports org Founder/Owner, Twitch Partnered Streamer, and Tournament & League Owner/Administrator. Enjoy! GamegGether Jeff Chau Founder https://www.gamegether.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SJeneris
29:22
June 10, 2020
Could Business Interruption Insurance Impact Tech? w/ Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton
Insurance spends roughly $200B a year on TECHNOLOGY. If insurance carriers are at risk, then IT spending budgets could be at risk also. This is why we brought Frank Florio from Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton to Inside Scoop. We want to know the probability of businesses receiving claims and therefore the potential impact on carriers. Visit their website at https://kttlaw.com/ Contact us if you need any additional information: info@avoryco.com Disclaimer: The information provided on this podcast does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice.
21:01
June 5, 2020
The Digital Workforce with University of Oxford's Fabian Stephany
The internet has blurred the lines between the online and offline workforce. At Avory we calculate that there is roughly $700B in paid workers that could move some or all of their work to online platforms. We brought Fabian Stephany from the Oxford Internet Institute "OII" at the University of Oxford to discuss this revolution. Fabian is working on the iLabour Project at the OII studying the global dynamics of Online Labour Markets. Fabian holds a PhD and degrees in Economics and Social Sciences from different European institutions, including Universitá Bocconi Milan and University of Cambridge. iLabour Website: https://ilabour.oii.ox.ac.uk/online-labour-index Fabians Twitter: https://twitter.com/fabian_stephany
25:23
May 26, 2020
Health + Tech + Covid with ex CBInsight/Uber Nikhil Krishnan
Technology can play a crucial role in health outcomes and is ripe for investment opportunities. Today I spoke with Nikhil Krishnan. He was the former senior analyst at CBInsights focused on digital health, biotechnology, and private market trends. We spoke about COVID-19 and how technology can help prevent and provide perspective to current and future health issues. We highlighted several companies and industries which could benefit longer-term as the current situation exposes critical vulnerabilities. ***This is not a recommendation for the purchase or sale of any companies mentioned.
28:09
March 29, 2020
Let's Talk Square with Ark Invest Max Friedrich
Today Max Friedrich from Ark Invest and I had a great conversation about Square following their business update. We planned 20 minutes of conversation but ended up going for 50 minutes. Enjoy the conversation! ***This is not a recommendation for the purchase or sale of any companies or securities mentioned. Both Avory & Company and Ark invest are investors in Square. Avory also invests in PayPal and Intuit.
54:52
March 25, 2020
Inside Scoop Intro
Introduction to Inside Scoop with Sean Emory. My goal is to bring you closer to the investments, company management teams, and simply articulate what we are thinking. Think of this as our oral notebook.
18:06
March 4, 2020