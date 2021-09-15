Due Diligence w/ CEO Yaniv Sarig: How Aterian (formerly Mohawk) is Disrupting CPG (CEO Interview) Ticker: ATER In this interview, we go deep into the business model of the Mohawk Group. The company is a leading tech-enabled consumer products platform built on marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart. Using home grown technology, they are able to discover and automate research planning for product creation. The company is looking to solidify digital real estate or digital shelf space on marketplace platforms. When we say digital real estate, we are referring to product placement on marketplace search results. The company sells products on Amazon and Walmart using data to drive product development, automate marketing, and manage product life cycles. Each successful product launch drives valuable insights to the company, providing cash flow, which drives additional product launches, which produces an annuity-like model. OUR RESEARCH MISSION DISCOVERING VALUE IN A WORLD OF INNOVATIVE GROWTH. Notice how growth, innovative and value are all used in the same research mission statement. Since the start of Avory our research mission has been clear and dictates how we invest. Companies have two decisions to make... disrupt the incumbent or disrupt themselves. We believe that it is this research focus that isolates us from the legacy investment platforms. Learn more about Avory Here: https://www.avory.xyz/ Disclaimer: Avory & Company, LLC statements are not an endorsement of any company or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. This presentation is for informational purposes only. No information contained on this presentation constitutes investment advice. This presentation should not be considered a solicitation, offer or recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or other financial products and services discussed herein. Certain statements contained herein may be statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements that are based on Avory’s or Mohawks current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. By full disclosure, Avory is an investor in Mohawk Group ticker MWK. Please reach out to Houston Hess our head of Compliance and Operations for any further details. Find more here https://www.avory.xyz/disclaimer-page