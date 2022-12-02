Skip to main content
The KNDY Rewind: High School Sports Replays

By KNDY Rewind

Since our inception in 1956, sports fans across Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska have tuned to KNDY AM & FM to hear high school sports broadcasts. This will be the place for students, teachers, parents, fans and the public to find archives of our high school play by play coverage.
KNDY Rewind: Marysville Boys Basketball vs. Hiawatha - 12/1/2022

KNDY Rewind: Marysville Boys Basketball vs. Hiawatha - 12/1/2022
01:32:01
December 02, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Marysville Girls Basketball vs. Hiawatha - 12/1/2022
01:35:07
December 02, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Axtell Football vs. Thunder Ridge - 8-Man DII State Championship - 11/26/2022
02:26:40
November 26, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Canton-Galva Football at Axtell - 8-Man DII Sub-State - 11/18/2022
02:51:30
November 19, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Axtell Football at Osborne - 8-Man DII Sectional Playoff - 11/11/2022
02:41:30
November 12, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Hanover Football at Canton-Galva - 8-Man DII Regional Playoff - 11/4/2022
01:34:25
November 04, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Axtell Football vs. Central Christian - 8-Man DII Regional Playoff - 11/3/2022
01:21:46
November 03, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Hanover Volleyball vs. Lebo - 1A DII Championship - 10/29/2022
01:17:25
October 29, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Hanover Volleyball vs. St. John's/Tipton - 1A DII Semifinals - 10/29/2022
42:31
October 29, 2022
Bulldog Rewind: Marysville Football at Hesston - 10/28/2022 (Playoffs)
02:26:30
October 29, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Hanover Volleyball vs. Attica - 1A DII Pool Play Match 3 - 10/28/2022
49:59
October 28, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Valley Heights Volleyball vs. Garden Plain - 2A Pool Play Match 3 - 10/28/2022
01:17:24
October 28, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Hanover Volleyball vs. Wheatland/Grinnell - 1A DII Pool Play Match 2 - 10/28/2022
51:33
October 28, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Valley Heights Volleyball vs. Inman - 2A Pool Play Match 2 - 10/28/2022
50:52
October 28, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Hanover Volleyball vs. South Central - 1A DII Pool Play Match 1 - 10/28/2022
47:16
October 28, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Valley Heights Volleyball vs. Smith Center - 2A Pool Play Match 1 - 10/28/2022
01:06:12
October 28, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Washington Co. Football at Hill City - 10/27/2022 (Playoffs)
01:25:35
October 27, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Lakeside Football at Hanover - 10/27/2022 (Playoffs)
02:55:14
October 27, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Hanover Wildcats Football at Frankfort Wildcats - 10/21/2022
02:51:56
October 22, 2022
Bulldog Rewind: Marysville Bulldog Football at Clay Center Tigers - 10/21/2022
02:14:58
October 22, 2022
Bulldog Rewind: Hiawatha Red Hawks Football at Marysville Bulldogs - 10/14/2022
02:33:02
October 15, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Frankfort Wildcats Football at Axtell Eagles - 10/14/2022
02:08:14
October 15, 2022
Bulldog Rewind: Valley Heights Mustangs Football at Marysville Bulldogs - 10/7/2022
02:42:11
October 08, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Frankfort Wildcat Football at Linn Bulldogs - 9/30/2022
01:59:15
October 04, 2022
Bulldog Rewind: Marysville Football at Rock Creek - 9/30/2022
02:37:32
October 03, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Republic Co. Football at Valley Heights - 9/23/2022
02:40:52
September 24, 2022
Bulldog Rewind: Concordia Panthers Football at Marysville - 9/23/2022
02:24:25
September 24, 2022
Bulldog Rewind: Marysville Football at Chapman - 9/16/2022
02:11:41
September 19, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Osborne Bulldogs Football at Hanover - 9/16/2022
02:29:45
September 19, 2022
KNDY Rewind: Frankfort Wildcats Football at Washington County - 9/9/2022
03:00:38
September 12, 2022
Bulldog Rewind: Wamego Football at Marysville - 9/9/2022
02:22:51
September 12, 2022
Bulldog Rewind: Marysville Football at Abilene - 9/2/2022
Marysville High School Football Rewind - Marysville at Abiele on Friday, September 2, 2022
02:26:09
September 05, 2022
REWIND: Centralia Girls Basketball at Hanover - Jan. 28, 2022
The Hanover Lady Wildcats hosted the Centralia Lady Panthers in high school basketball on January 28th. 
01:33:46
January 31, 2022