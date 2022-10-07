Skip to main content
by Spotify
The KNDY Coach's Corner
By KNDY AM & FM
Hear from area high school coaches as they preview their teams games.
Axtell Eagles Coach's Corner - Eric Detweiler (Week 6)
The KNDY Coach's Corner
•
By KNDY AM & FM
•
1 hours ago
Washington County Tigers Coach's Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 6)
Washington County Tigers Coach's Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 6)
06:51
October 07, 2022
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 6)
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 6)
07:42
October 07, 2022
Southern Raiders Coach's Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 6)
Southern Raiders Coach's Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 6)
06:29
October 07, 2022
Marysville Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 6)
Marysville Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 6)
08:14
October 07, 2022
Linn Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 6)
Linn Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 6)
06:11
October 07, 2022
Hanover Wildcats Coach's Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 6)
Hanover Wildcats Coach's Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 6)
08:19
October 07, 2022
Frankfort Wildcats Coach's Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 6)
Frankfort Wildcats Coach's Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 6)
06:28
October 07, 2022
Diller-Odell Griffins Coach's Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 6)
Diller-Odell Griffins Coach's Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 6)
04:40
October 07, 2022
Centralia Panthers Coach's Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 6)
Centralia Panthers Coach's Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 6)
05:26
October 07, 2022
Axtell Eagles Coach's Corner - Eric Detweiler (Week 6)
Axtell Eagles Coach's Corner - Eric Detweiler (Week 6)
06:34
October 07, 2022
Washington County Tigers Coach's Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 5)
Washington County Tigers Coach's Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 5)
07:23
September 30, 2022
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 5)
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 5)
07:52
September 30, 2022
Southern Raiders Coach's Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 5)
Southern Raiders Coach's Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 5)
06:06
September 30, 2022
Marysville Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 5)
Marysville Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 5)
07:57
September 30, 2022
Linn Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 5)
Linn Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 5)
06:33
September 30, 2022
Hanover Wildcats Coach's Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 5)
Hanover Wildcats Coach's Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 5)
08:41
September 30, 2022
Frankfort Wildcats Coach's Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 5)
Frankfort Wildcats Coach's Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 5)
06:27
September 30, 2022
Diller-Odell Griffins Coach's Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 5)
Diller-Odell Griffins Coach's Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 5)
05:54
September 30, 2022
Centralia Panthers Coach's Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 5)
Centralia Panthers Coach's Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 5)
05:16
September 30, 2022
Axtell Eagles Coach's Show - Eric Detweiler (Week 5)
Axtell Eagles Coach's Show - Eric Detweiler (Week 5)
05:33
September 30, 2022
Washington County Tigers Coach's Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 4)
Washington County Tigers Coach's Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 4)
07:14
September 21, 2022
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 4)
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 4)
07:59
September 21, 2022
Southern Raiders Coach's Corner (Week 4)
Southern Raiders Coach's Corner (Week 4)
02:20
September 21, 2022
Marysville Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 4)
Marysville Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 4)
07:16
September 21, 2022
Linn Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 4)
Linn Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 4)
05:51
September 21, 2022
Hanover Wildcats Coach's Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 4)
Hanover Wildcats Coach's Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 4)
07:41
September 21, 2022
Frankfort Wildcats Coach's Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 4)
Frankfort Wildcats Coach's Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 4)
06:19
September 21, 2022
Diller-Odell Griffins Coach's Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 4)
Diller-Odell Griffins Coach's Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 4)
05:44
September 21, 2022
Centralia Panthers Coach's Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 4)
Centralia Panthers Coach's Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 4)
06:04
September 21, 2022
Linn Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 3)
Linn Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 3)
05:41
September 16, 2022
Frankfort Wildcats Coach's Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 3)
Frankfort Wildcats Coach's Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 3)
06:14
September 16, 2022
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 3)
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 3)
06:58
September 16, 2022
Hanover Wildcats Coach's Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 3)
Hanover Wildcats Coach's Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 3)
08:43
September 16, 2022
Marysville Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 3)
Marysville Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 3)
08:09
September 16, 2022
Centralia Panthers Coach's Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 3)
Centralia Panthers Coach's Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 3)
05:34
September 16, 2022
Washington Co. Tigers Coach's Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 3)
Washington Co. Tigers Coach's Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 3)
06:23
September 16, 2022
Axtell Eagles Coach's Corner - Eric Detweiler (Week 3)
Axtell Eagles Coach's Corner - Eric Detweiler (Week 3)
06:07
September 16, 2022
Diller-Odell Griffins Coach's Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 3)
Diller-Odell Griffins Coach's Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 3)
05:47
September 16, 2022
Southern Raiders Coach's Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 3)
Southern Raiders Coach's Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 3)
06:09
September 16, 2022
Washington Co. Tigers Coaches Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 2)
Washington Co. Tigers Coaches Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 2)
07:19
September 10, 2022
Valley Heights Mustangs Coaches Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 2)
Valley Heights Mustangs Coaches Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 2)
07:36
September 10, 2022
Southern Raiders Coaches Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 2)
Southern Raiders Coaches Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 2)
05:53
September 10, 2022
Marysville Bulldogs Coaches Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 2)
Marysville Bulldogs Coaches Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 2)
07:55
September 10, 2022
Linn Bulldogs Coaches Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 2)
Linn Bulldogs Coaches Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 2)
05:45
September 10, 2022
Hanover Wildcats Coaches Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 2)
Hanover Wildcats Coaches Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 2)
07:23
September 10, 2022
Frankfort Wildcats Coaches Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 2)
Frankfort Wildcats Coaches Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 2)
05:59
September 10, 2022
Diller-Odell Griffins Coaches Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 2)
Diller-Odell Griffins Coaches Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 2)
05:30
September 10, 2022
Centralia Panthers Coaches Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 2)
Centralia Panthers Coaches Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 2)
06:03
September 10, 2022
Axtell Eagles Coaches Corner - Eric Detweiler (Week 2)
Axtell Eagles Coaches Corner - Week 2
06:35
September 10, 2022
Washington Co. Tigers Coaches Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 1)
Max talks to Tommy Tryon about goals for his team, overview of how the jamboree went, and previews the game with Doniphan West.
07:35
August 31, 2022
Valley Heights Mustangs Coaches Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 1)
Max talks with Valley Heights Head Coach Cody Trimble, and discusses health, replacing the backfield and benefits of the jamboree.
08:10
August 31, 2022
Marysville Bulldogs Coaches Corner - Tony Trimble (Week 1)
Max talks to Marysville High School coach Tony Trimble and talks about the one goal heading into the summer, and adjustments to a new scheme and position adjustments.
07:30
August 31, 2022
Linn Bulldogs Coaches Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 1)
Max speaks with Trevor Kuhlman of Linn High School, and discusses the advantage of having 10 starters back, and previews the upcoming game with Lakeside High School.
06:02
August 31, 2022
Hanover Wildcats Coaches Corner - Matt Heuer (Week 1)
Max talks to Matt Heuer at Hanover High School about the health of the tam, how defense will lead the way, and previewed a tough first round game coming up for Clifton-Clyde
08:19
August 31, 2022
Frankfort Wildcats Coaches Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 1)
Max visits with Nick Anderson at Frankfort High School about summer workouts, and building the confidence of a young team, as well as development at the quarterback position.
06:21
August 31, 2022
Southern Raider Coaches Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 1)
Max talks with Kane Hookstra at Southern High School about bouncing back from a tough year, as well as a preview of the Diller-Odell game.
05:34
August 30, 2022
Diller-Odell Griffins Coaches Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 1)
Max talks to Chris Schluter of Diller-Odell High School about summer conditioning, and how having experience will help the team. Also a preview of teh game vs. Southern.
06:28
August 30, 2022
Centralia Panthers Coaches Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 1)
Max talks with Roger Holthaus about keys to a successful first year as head coach, keys to game vs Valley Heights, leaning on an experience backfield
04:48
August 30, 2022
Axtell Eagles Coaches Corner - Eric Detweiler (Week 1)
Max Blaske talks with Eric Detweiler on the Coaches Corner, recapping a championship season, and looking at expectations for 2022 and returning players.
06:43
August 30, 2022