The KNDY Coaches Corner
By KNDY AM & FM
Hear from area high school coaches as they preview their teams games.
Diller-Odell Griffins Coaches Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 1)
The KNDY Coaches Corner
•
By KNDY AM & FM
•
5 hours ago
Southern Raider Coaches Corner - Kane Hookstra (Week 1)
Max talks with Kane Hookstra at Southern High School about bouncing back from a tough year, as well as a preview of the Diller-Odell game.
05:34
August 30, 2022
Diller-Odell Griffins Coaches Corner - Chris Schluter (Week 1)
Max talks to Chris Schluter of Diller-Odell High School about summer conditioning, and how having experience will help the team. Also a preview of teh game vs. Southern.
06:28
August 30, 2022
Centralia Panthers Coaches Corner - Roger Holthaus (Week 1)
Max talks with Roger Holthaus about keys to a successful first year as head coach, keys to game vs Valley Heights, leaning on an experience backfield
04:48
August 30, 2022
Axtell Eagles Coaches Corner - Eric Detweiler (Week 1)
Max Blaske talks with Eric Detweiler on the Coaches Corner, recapping a championship season, and looking at expectations for 2022 and returning players.
06:43
August 30, 2022