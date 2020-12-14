Skip to main content
The Living Church Podcast

The Living Church Podcast

By The Living Church
The Living Church Foundation publishes The Living Church magazine (in continuous publication since 1878), the Covenant blog, and other Christian teaching resources. Our historic mission in the Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion is to seek and serve the Catholic and evangelical faith of the one Church, to the end of visible Christian unity throughout the world.
Listen on
Website
Where to listen
Apple Podcasts Logo

Apple Podcasts

Breaker Logo

Breaker

Castbox Logo

Castbox

Google Podcasts Logo

Google Podcasts

Overcast Logo

Overcast

Pocket Casts Logo

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic Logo

RadioPublic

Spotify Logo

Spotify

Currently playing episode

Books and Boarding Schools: A Christmas Chat with H.S. Cross

The Living Church PodcastBy The Living Church7 hours ago

00:00
39:38
1x
Books and Boarding Schools: A Christmas Chat with H.S. Cross
Books, coziness, and Anglophilia: what die-hard Anglicans love about Christmas can also teach us about Advent. We talk with novelist H.S. Cross about her books, English boarding schools, suffering, and nostalgia as "edenic longing." Explore titles by H.S. Cross. To sponsor this podcast, visit here and click "Support."
39:38
December 17, 2020
Policing in America Today
The Rev. Gayle Fisher-Stewart and the Rt. Rev. José McLoughlin are seasoned law enforcement officers. Now, as Episcopal clergy, they share their uniquely insightful perspectives on current policing practices as well as hope for change. Learn more about The Living Word Plus. Learn more about the Center for the Study of Faith in Justice.
43:02
December 3, 2020
Mental Health and Christian Hope
In a time of fear and pandemic, how do we face the reality of our own mental health and others' while continuing to share the hope of Jesus? Join us in this honest and powerful conversation with the Rev. Rob Merchant. Donate to the Living Church.
40:08
November 19, 2020
Classic Texts: Teresa of Ávila and the Soul's Bridegroom
What does it look like to approach spiritual perfection? Writer and laywoman Sarah Cornwell reads excerpts from the "Seventh Mansion" of St. Teresa of Ávila's classic, The Interior Castle. Click here to subscribe to Daily Devotionals. Register for Reading Augustine in a Time of   Crisis with James K.A. Smith.
36:44
November 5, 2020
“We Bring Fiesta”: Being Latino and Anglican
In part 3 of our “Multicultural Anglicanism” series, we talk to the Rev. Canon Anthony Guillén about being Latino and Episcopalian, shared leadership, and the joys and gifts that often go unseen.
37:26
October 22, 2020
Marilynne Robinson and Rowan Williams on Jack - Part 2
Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, interviews author Marilynne Robinson about her newest novel in the Gilead series. Download a free group study guide & book review.
25:11
October 8, 2020
Marilynne Robinson and Rowan Williams on Jack - Part 1
Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, interviews author Marilynne Robinson about her newest novel in the Gilead series. Read the transcript. Download a free group study guide & book review.
32:20
October 1, 2020
Wes Hill on the Lord's Prayer and the Life of God
Amber Noel interviews Wesley Hill about his current projects and why he's been so captivated by the Lord's Prayer lately — especially by the words, "Our Father." Click here for information on Hill's book, The Lord's Prayer: A Guide to Praying to Our Father.
37:08
September 24, 2020
Classic Texts: Music as Prayer with Ephraim Radner
Enjoy these classic musical texts introduced and played by theologian Ephraim Radner. Violin "readings" from his home are interspersed with reflections on discipleship and prayer. Songs played in this episode: "Brother James' Air," "Praise to the Lord," "O Food to Pilgrims Given," "Modeh Ani," "Is There Anybody Here," Telemann's "Fantasia," Biber's "Passacaglia," "Come Down O Love Divine."
24:09
September 17, 2020
The Daily Office 101
Why and how do we pray every day? Bp. John Bauerschmidt of the Diocese of Tennessee offers both a history and a "how-to" of the Daily Office.
18:41
September 10, 2020
Church Music and the COVID-19 Conundrum
Music opens us to God. But what can we do if it's dangerous to sing or play? Dr. Marty Wheeler Burnett, president of the Association of Anglican Musicians, joins us to talk about current best practices and new normals. More research can be found at NFHS.org. Click here to renew or subscribe to the Episcopal Musician's Handbook.
37:48
September 3, 2020
Native American and Anglican
Bishops Carol Gallagher (Cherokee Nation) and Michael Smith (Potawatomi Nation) join us to talk about what it means to be Native American and Anglican, with its insights, tensions, and joys. This continues our series on Multicultural Anglicanism. For more resources, see Bishop Gallagher's books, Coming Full Circle: Constructing Native Christian Theology and Reweaving the Sacred.
36:19
August 27, 2020
Fight the Noonday Demon: St. Evagrius and Working from Home
Acedia ("sloth") is a tricky vice. Most of us face it daily. Does it really mean "laziness"? Dr. Stefana Dan Laing invites us to stay spiritually alert (and stay still) with the help of St. Evagrius. Click here for more resources on acedia.
36:35
August 20, 2020
Worshiping with Children
How are we caring right now for our youngest siblings in Christ? Dr. Robin Floch Turner joins us to talk about loving children well and adapting children's ministry to current challenging contexts. Click here to find further children's ministry resources for both parents and pastors.
36:34
August 13, 2020
Healing, Miracles, and Pandemic
Healing can be a tricky topic to navigate — especially in times of great suffering. Fr. Sean Charles Martin of the Aquinas Institute joins us to talk about research around healing in the Old and New Testaments and how it relates to our current situation.
36:07
August 6, 2020
"Movies Are Prayers": Interview with Film Critic Josh Larsen
Josh Larsen, co-host of the Filmspotting podcast, joins us to talk about how to be a better movie-watcher, the vocation of a film critic, and a "Top 4" list of films to engage the spiritual life. We encourage you to check out his new book, Movies Are Prayers (Intervarsity Press). SPOILER ALERT: for those who listen on the go, here's that the "Top 4" list: 12 Years a Slave (2013, Steve McQueen), Tree of Life (2011, Terrence Malick), Star Wars: A New Hope (1977, George Lucas), and My Neighbor, Totoro (1988, Hayao Miyazaki).
37:03
July 30, 2020
Classic Texts in Times of Crisis: The Craft of Suffering
How do we learn to suffer? How is God with a world that suffers? How do the sufferings of Jesus redeem us? A gentle yet bracing word of comfort and hope from Fr. Vincent McNabb, O.P.
31:14
July 23, 2020
The Money Question
Today we address some of the most pressing financial questions for churches, getting into the nitty-gritty of planning, budgets, PPP, and more with Bill Campbell of the ECF and business analyst/church treasurer Seth Cutter. Click here to view a sample cash forecast document prepared by Seth Cutter. Other resources mentioned can be found at episcopalfoundation.org and presbyterianfoundation.org.
42:36
July 16, 2020
Land, Crisis, and Christian Hope with Dr. Ellen Davis
From wilderness to farms, cities, and households, Scripture has a powerful word to speak to our current ecological crisis. Fr. Will Brown interviews Dr. Ellen Davis on land, climate change, biblical wisdom, and hope.
24:15
July 9, 2020
Paul Zahl on Hope and Life as a Boomer
How do you keep your Christian life from getting “stuck”? Mockingbird Ministries founder Paul Zahl has written a new book for Boomers, but his surprising and inspiring stories and insights apply to any stage of life.
34:54
July 2, 2020
Multicultural Anglicanism: Esau McCaulley and Mark Clavier
What happens when your cultural or racial identity feels at odds with your religious identity? Is Anglicanism truly "multicultural" because it's global? Esau McCaulley, Mark Clavier, and Christopher Wells discuss the future possibilities of multicultural Anglicanism.
33:44
June 25, 2020
Animals and the Gospel: Interview with David Clough
What does the gospel have to do with animals? Prof. David Clough, author of the systematic theology, On Animals, calls for more Christian reflection — especially in our time — on the way humans use, eat, raise, and relate to non-human neighbors.
31:27
June 18, 2020
Classic Texts in Times of Crisis: Julian of Norwich
In 1373, a little book was written which would deeply impact 20th- and 21st-century Christian spiritual literature and devotion. An anonymous reader gives a beautiful rendition of excerpts from St. Julian's "homely" visions.
27:52
June 11, 2020
"Part-Time Is Plenty": Healthy Churches and Part-Time Clergy
The Rev. Jeff MacDonald, journalist and UCC pastor, shares what he's learned in his in-depth research of mainline parishes with part-time clergy and shares why vitality doesn't depend on a full-time payroll.
32:12
June 4, 2020
Prison Ministry and COVID-19
Prison chaplain Hannah Bowman shares about her work, digs into theological and practical frameworks behind prison conditions in the U.S., and presents Christian presence in prisons as a way to meet Jesus.
32:45
May 28, 2020
"Noli Me Tangere": A Reflection on Touch and a Time of Crisis
Pamela Lewis, an Episcopal lay leader in NYC, reflects on the new poignancy of Jesus' words in the garden in light of social distancing, and then on her own experience of the pandemic and what finding a "new normal" might mean.
21:47
May 21, 2020
Rowan Williams on St. Benedict's Rule
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams joins us to talk about his new book, The Way of St. Benedict, and what the implications of the saint's Rule might be for our current questions and crises.
33:39
May 14, 2020
Classic Texts in Times of Crisis: Robert Capon
How does a priest slice an onion? No, it’s not the start of a joke. It's the beginning of a surprising contemplation. Fr. Zac Koons gives a superb and leisurely reading from Robert Farrar Capon’s Supper of the Lamb.
23:12
May 11, 2020
When to Re-Open for Business?: Ethics and Economy
Dr. Elisabeth Kincaid and Fr. Stewart Clem discuss the moral questions that have been brought into sharp focus by the COVID-19 crisis — including the hidden ethical groundwork guiding current debates and decisions.
33:04
May 7, 2020
Faith, Hope, and Charity in the 'Burbs
How have Christians conducted themselves in times of crisis? How does that work today in a parish context? Fr. Jonathan Bailes talks history and discipleship with TLC.
35:58
May 4, 2020
Son of David, Have Mercy on Us
"Son of David" — those needing desperate help in the gospels tend to give this name to Jesus. Fr. Mark Michael reflects on a timely prayer in the BCP   that uses this name in a cry for mercy that can often lead to a revival of faith.
14:52
April 30, 2020
Discussion With a Bishop: When to Re-Open for Business?
The Rt. Rev. Mariann Budde joins us to discuss how she's looking toward a post-COVID future. We talk about how she's negotiating the safety of all in her diocese in conversation with health experts and local officials.
24:17
April 27, 2020
Spiritual Health in Loneliness
"You can't always get what you want. But sometimes…" Fr. Ron Rolheiser (author of The Loneliness Factor, among many others) knows about digging deep when you can't change your circumstances. He talks with Abigail Woolley Cutter about maintaining and growing in spiritual health in the middle of loneliness.
30:30
April 23, 2020
Artists, COVID, and the Church
Chris Domig, founder and director of Sea Dog Theater in New York City, talks about the state of the arts in the time of COVID-19 — specifically, how theatre folks are suffering, coping, and finding their way — and how the Church can be supporting the arts and artists right now.
25:30
April 20, 2020
Caring for Marriage in a Pressure Cooker
Only recently in human history have we expected so much from marriage. The pressure (or temptation?) to rely totally on one's spouse for companionship, emotional support, etc., etc. is not so easily resisted when you're at home 24/7. Dr. Gordon Bals shares practical words of wisdom.
31:48
April 16, 2020
Morning Prayer with Liturgical Folk
Think the von Trapps meet 21st century Anglicanism. This is how one family (the Flanigans) pray Morning Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer (1979). This prayer guide/mini-concert features songs from their music project Liturgical Folk, including Psalm 100, Song of the Three Young Men (Canticle 13), the Apostles' Creed, and The Lord's Prayer.
27:12
April 13, 2020
Anxiety: A Practical Playbook
These are anxious times. Dr. Monique Reynolds breaks down for us the phenomenon of anxiety — how it feels, what causes it — and practical approaches to dealing with it while continuing to care well for others and yourself.
35:21
April 9, 2020
Classic Texts in Times of Crisis: Thomas Merton
What are some of the benefits and dangers of being alone? How can solitude build up love? Fr. Mac Stewart presents and reflects on an excerpt from a chapter in Thomas Merton’s New Seeds of Contemplation: “Solitude Is Not Separation."
22:54
April 6, 2020
In Retrospect, Will We Have Been Wise?
Screens, emergency solutions, and stillness. Fr. Jeff Hansen and Neil Dhingra talk with Ephraim Radner and Bishop Daniel Martins about theological and pastoral responses to the pandemic while posing some challenging questions.
40:58
April 2, 2020
Working from Home: A Rule of Life
Abigail Wolley Cutter interviews podcast host and TLC writer Amber Noel about some nitty-gritty "rules of life" she's developed for working from home. Much of it is about attitude: embracing the opportunities of the cloister.
33:29
March 31, 2020
Just Add Quarantine: Help for Instant Homeschoolers
Only a few days ago, working parents became instant homeschool teachers. Um — help!? Abigail Woolley Cutter interviews Susan Wise Bauer, educator and historian, on how caretakers can pull together methods for keeping their kids' education on track.
31:02
March 26, 2020
Worship and the Eucharist: Not the Same Thing
In this flagship episode of the Living Church podcast, we hear a dispatch from the Rt. Rev. Dan Martins, Episcopal Bishop of Springfield, about worship and the Eucharist. What do we miss when we can't gather for Communion? Bp. Dan breaks it down.
23:02
March 23, 2020