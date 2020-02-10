News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com

News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com

By Joseph Shelton
A look at the headlining news of the day, as well as race recaps and analysis with SpeedwayMedia.com's Associate Editor Joseph Shelton
Website
Where to listen
Apple Podcasts Logo
Breaker Logo
Google Podcasts Logo
Overcast Logo
Pocket Casts Logo
RadioPublic Logo
Spotify Logo
Stitcher Logo
Currently playing episode

Episode 4: Busch Clash craziness, Stenhouse takes Daytona 500 pole, Deegan almost delivers

News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.comBy Joseph Shelton9 hours ago

Episode 4: Busch Clash craziness, Stenhouse takes Daytona 500 pole, Deegan almost delivers

News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.comBy Joseph Shelton9 hours ago

00:00
53:46
Go to next audioGo to next audio
Go to prev audioGo to prev audio
1x
Episode 4: Busch Clash craziness, Stenhouse takes Daytona 500 pole, Deegan almost delivers
After a rather unusual Busch Clash, we’re joined by SpeedwayMedia.com Staff Writer John Willoughby to rant, rave, and ramble about the weekend’s events including Sunday’s qualifying for the 500 and Saturday’s Lucas Oil 200 ARCA opener.
53:46
February 10, 2020
Episode 3: Late Models, family, and rocking out to 311
NASCAR Whelan All-American Series driver Brian Obiedzenski (@TheRealObie29) drops in to talk about his 2020 plans, life as a Late Model racer, and a love for the group 311.
32:45
February 3, 2020
Episode 2: Rolex 24 results, NGOTS Playoff Expansion, GM Tech Center in Charlotte
SpeedwayMedia.com’s Senior Writer Briar Starr joins the show to talk the Rolex 24 results, NGOTS Playoff expansion, and the new GM Tech Center in Charlotte
55:07
January 27, 2020
Episode 1: Chili Bowl Results, Graf to XFINITY Series, Kaulig Racing announces CC lineup
Welcome to the pilot episode! We talk Chili Bowl results, while announcing Joe Graf Jr.’s move to the XFINITY Series and the 2020 Crew Chief lineup for Kaulig Racing. Also announced is a special throwback scheme for an IMSA Ford team and James Hinchcliffe may do some racing in 2020.
10:29
January 20, 2020
News and Views from Speedway Media coming soon!
SpeedwayMedia.com is proud to announce our new podcast coming in 2020, where we discuss the latest news and views from inside the world of motorsport! Stay tuned and we’ll keep you informed with the latest in racing!
00:59
January 2, 2020