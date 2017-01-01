Anchor

Switch to Anchor and take the pain out of podcasting.

Record audio and run your podcast right from your phone. 100% free.

Why switch to Anchor?

  • 💾  Free, unlimited podcast hosting
  • 📱  100% mobile creation (in a new, fun format)
  • 🤓  No need to touch an RSS feed, ever
  • ☎️  Built-in phone call recording
  • 🤙  Call-ins from your listeners
  • 😀  Tons of other unique, interactive features

As seen in…

The VergeThe New York TimesMashableFast CompanyNieman Lab

Read more about how switching to Anchor works.

New to making audio?

Anchor is the best way to get started. No experience necessary.

App Store
Google Play Store

Just search for “Anchor”

“Best New App” -
⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

Average rating on the App Store

        

Download
Anchor for free:

App StoreGoogle Play Store

Making audio with Anchor is easy.

Record your voice.

Record your voice or any audio around you in seconds; it’s as easy as talking on the phone. (Seriously.)

The easiest way to make a podcast, ever.

Once you’ve added some audio to the app, just choose a name for your podcast and you’re done. That’s literally it.

Interview your friends.

Call anyone you know and capture the conversation, even if they don’t have the Anchor app installed. Broadcast and share the audio right from your phone.

Add real music from Apple Music and Spotify.

Add any track from your favorite services to your Anchor station! Listeners with premium accounts can even stream the full song.