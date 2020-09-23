Skip to main content
The Gopher Report Podcast

By The Gopher Report
Alex Carlson and Connor Stevens break down what's happening in the world of Gopher sports. Alex and Connor write for The Gopher Report, the Minnesota site on the Rivals/Yahoo! sports network.
Breaking down Minnesota's schedule

Sean Williams, Connor Stevens, and Alex Carlson break down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 2020 football schedule (the third version), Rashod Bateman's potential return, happenings in college basketball, and football and basketball recruiting.
September 23, 2020
S2E4: Recruiting recaps from the road
Sean Williams and Connor Stevens discuss the latest with Big Ten football - will they play this fall?  Plus, our thoughts on how the college basketball and various bubble scenarios.  Plus, our recruiting thoughts on Minnesota hoops target Tre Holloman and Gophers' football commit Avante Dickerson - we saw both play this past weekend and give our take.
31:05
September 1, 2020
S2E1: David Sisk talks Minnesota basketball
The Gopher Report basketball analyst David Sisk talks Minnesota basketball - including transfer additions, the 2020 recruiting class, who else the staff is targeting, and predictions for next season's starting five and key role players.
29:08
August 20, 2020
S2E2: Rashod Bateman opts out, Minnesota's new 2020 schedule
Talking Rashod Bateman opting out of the 2020 season, the refurbished Big Ten Schedule, hoops and football recruiting, and answering your questions
41:29
August 20, 2020
S2E3: Ramifications from Big Ten Football Postponement
Sean Williams and Connor Stevens go in-depth on the Big Ten and PAC-12 postponing fall football and the possible ramifications of that decision.  Plus, Minnesota's first 2022 football commitment Trey Bixby and AAU/hoops recruiting talk
1:03:32
August 20, 2020
Ep. 3: Gophers travel to Iowa City for the Floyd of Rosedale
The Gopher Report's Alex Carlson and Connor Stevens break down keys to the game for the Gophers in their game at Kinnick Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mark Schofield drops in for an Iowa scouting report, and TGR's hosts predict the score of the game
19:13
November 15, 2019
Ep. 2: Gophers take down No. 4 Penn State
Alex and Connor talk about the Gophers victory of No.4 Penn State, offensive play calling, defensive performance, and more.
14:41
November 14, 2019
Ep. 1 Penn State Preview and Predictions
The Gopher Report's Connor Stevens and Alex Carlson preview and predict the outcome for the 17th-ranked Minnesota Gophers going into their matchup against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. Mark Schofield stops by to give a scouting report on Penn State, and Connor introduces TGR Lines to subscribers. 
35:09
November 9, 2019