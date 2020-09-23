Sean Williams, Connor Stevens, and Alex Carlson break down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 2020 football schedule (the third version), Rashod Bateman's potential return, happenings in college basketball, and football and basketball recruiting.
Sean Williams and Connor Stevens discuss the latest with Big Ten football - will they play this fall? Plus, our thoughts on how the college basketball and various bubble scenarios. Plus, our recruiting thoughts on Minnesota hoops target Tre Holloman and Gophers' football commit Avante Dickerson - we saw both play this past weekend and give our take.
The Gopher Report basketball analyst David Sisk talks Minnesota basketball - including transfer additions, the 2020 recruiting class, who else the staff is targeting, and predictions for next season's starting five and key role players.
Sean Williams and Connor Stevens go in-depth on the Big Ten and PAC-12 postponing fall football and the possible ramifications of that decision. Plus, Minnesota's first 2022 football commitment Trey Bixby and AAU/hoops recruiting talk
The Gopher Report's Alex Carlson and Connor Stevens break down keys to the game for the Gophers in their game at Kinnick Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mark Schofield drops in for an Iowa scouting report, and TGR's hosts predict the score of the game
The Gopher Report's Connor Stevens and Alex Carlson preview and predict the outcome for the 17th-ranked Minnesota Gophers going into their matchup against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. Mark Schofield stops by to give a scouting report on Penn State, and Connor introduces TGR Lines to subscribers.