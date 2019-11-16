Energy Drinks, Teen Titans GO!, Bad Superheroes, and Don Cherry
An episode of TIC TEK TOE
By Marcel Gagne & Evan Leibovitch
Marcel Gagne and Evan Leibovitch riff on Linux, Open Source, computers, technology, privacy, the digital economy, movies, video games, the Internet, security, breakfast cereal, and anything else related to the modern, open world.
TIK TEK TOE, episode 006. Today, Marcel and Evan discuss where our listeners are in the world, why neither Marcel nor Evan gets a kick from caffeine, what the options are when you really need that kick, open source licenses, politics, good superheroes, bad superheroes, fallen heroes, not talking about politics, whether pepperoni makes a good cough suppressant, and, $DEITY help us, Don Cherry. Also, both Marcel and Evan get more homework for episode 7.
Once you're done listening, or right now for that matter, please (pretty please, even) make sure you share this podcast with your friends, family, neighbours, enemies . . . just share and recommend. Also, if you can spare a few extra keystrokes, be sure to leave us a comment and tell us how we're doing.
Additonal Notes & Links from the Show
Guarana Antarctic
Teen Titans GO to the Movies!
Arrowverse shows
From Batman, "You Either Die a Hero, or You Live Long Enough To See Yourself Become the Villain."
https://youtu.be/8WfRcnF4iZI
The Boys, on Amazon Prime
The Orville with Seth McFarlane
Open Core license and ethical uses of open source software
Don Cherry, "Rock 'em Sock 'em Hockey"
TIK TEK TOE, episode 005. Today, Marcel and Evan discuss politics, or at least, what the recent Canadian election actually said about open ideas, oil, the Prime Minister, and the environment. We talk about Unix turning 50 and how Linux wormed its way into pretty much becoming Unix, and Marcel gives Evan some superhero homework.
Show Notes
Canadian electon results : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Canadian_federal_election
Electoral Cartogram of Canada : https://electoralcartogram.ca/?fbclid=IwAR0J5io-ZObuQU5Uu8nj5ZvF4q1nZBNENghEIoPA-jWBJRv9bLYPbqjmKHk
Greta Thunberg Mural Defaced : https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/greta-thunberg-mural-in-edmonton-defaced-days-after-emerging-1.4647209
UNIX turns 50 (and yes, Nokia now owns Bell Labs) : https://www.bell-labs.com/unix50/
Bryan Adams since "Summer of 69" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9f06QZCVUHg
Teen Titans GO : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teen_Titans_Go!_(TV_series)
The Boys : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Boys_(2019_TV_series)
TIK TEK TOE, episode 004. Today, Marcel and Evan vote early, but not often, talk strange politics, whine about telecom charges, consider open Internet, discuss the Four Freedoms, software licenses, DUNE, George Carlin, and Dave Chapelle.
Links From the Show
Canada's Rhino Party
https://www.partyrhino.ca/en/
Aaron Swartz
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Swartz
Starlink satellite system by SpaceX
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink_(satellite_constellation)
Open Internet
Intelligent City Awards
Whatever happened to free city wifi?
https://www.thestar.com/business/tech_news/2016/04/17/what-became-of-torontos-push-for-free-public-wi-fi.html
God Emperor of Dune
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_Emperor_of_Dune
Can an Open Source Programmer decide how their software is used?
https://techcrunch.com/2019/09/23/programmer-who-took-down-open-source-pieces-over-chef-ice-contract-responds/
The "Hippocratic" License
https://www.wired.com/story/open-source-license-requires-users-do-no-harm/
The Four Freedoms (of Free Software)
A program is “free software” if the program’s users have the four essential freedoms:
1: The freedom to run the program as you wish, for any purpose.
2: The freedom to study how the program works, and change it so it does your computing as you wish. Access to the source code is a precondition for this.
3: The freedom to redistribute copies so you can help your neighbor.
4: The freedom to distribute copies of your modified versions to others. By doing this you can give the whole community a chance to benefit from your changes. Access to the source code is a precondition for this.
If software is licensed in a way that does not provide these 4 freedoms, then it is categorized as nonfree or proprietary.
https://openedreader.org/chapter/stallmans-four-freedom/
Who wrote OpenSSL?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenSSL
Dave Chapelle, "Sticks and Stones"
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10810424/
George Carlin, People who should be killed.
https://youtu.be/tVlkxrNlp10
The Mikado
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0163101/
TIK TEK TOE, episode 003. Today, Marcel and Evan decide to rename the show, so now it's called, "Tic Tek Toe" and not "Trash-Talking FOSS". The guys talk about VR fitness, courtesy of Marcel's Oculus Quest, Distrowatch, Lucky Charms cereal (no, really), and whether or not you have a right to be erased from the Internet.
Links from the show
Oculus Quest and Beat Saber
Distrowatch Website
Distro Chooser Website (16 questions to pick a distribution)
Lucky Charms Marshmallows
Google wins partial victory in "Right to be Forgotten" case
Tic Tek Toe, episode 002 : In this episode, Evan and Marcel discuss the recent events surrounding Richard Stallman resigning from both M.I.T. and the Free Software Foundation. We also talk about another controversy, namely the ongoing security and trade concerns around Huawei and whether we should be worried about their new laptops running Deepin Linux. Even before Huawei was on Trump's list, there were some questions as to whether Deepin might include Chinese spyware. Finally, Marcel addresses some feedback about how he ends his episodes.
Links from this episode
Stallman Resigns From MIT and the FSF
Fall of the Clueless Nerd, from WIRED Magazine
Huawei introduces Linux laptops
Deepin Linux
This is TIC TEK TOE, episode 1. In this, the first episode, Evan and Marcel discuss the signs that hell has frozen over as Richard Stallman speaks at Microsoft. They also discuss the end of Linux Journal and how that relates to traditional publishing, how to make money in an increasingly free digital age, and a new exploit targeting Linux servers. Sort of. Also, Marcel wants to register a complaint.
Links
Another sign of the End Times: Free software guru Richard Stallman speaks at Microsoft HQ
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/09/05/richard_stallman_microsoft/
Linux Journal : An Awkward Goodbye
https://www.linuxjournal.com/content/linux-journal-ceases-publication-awkward-goodbye
Thousands of servers infected with new Lilocked (Lilu) ransomware
https://www.zdnet.com/article/thousands-of-servers-infected-with-new-lilocked-lilu-ransomware/