Energy Drinks, Teen Titans GO!, Bad Superheroes, and Don Cherry

By Marcel Gagne & Evan Leibovitch
Marcel Gagne and Evan Leibovitch riff on Linux, Open Source, computers, technology, privacy, the digital economy, movies, video games, the Internet, security, breakfast cereal, and anything else related to the modern, open world.
TIK TEK TOE, episode 006. Today, Marcel and Evan discuss where our listeners are in the world, why neither Marcel nor Evan gets a kick from caffeine, what the options are when you really need that kick, open source licenses, politics, good superheroes, bad superheroes, fallen heroes, not talking about politics, whether pepperoni makes a good cough suppressant, and, $DEITY help us, Don Cherry. Also, both Marcel and Evan get more homework for episode 7. Once you're done listening, or right now for that matter, please (pretty please, even) make sure you share this podcast with your friends, family, neighbours, enemies . . . just share and recommend. Also, if you can spare a few extra keystrokes, be sure to leave us a comment and tell us how we're doing. Additonal Notes & Links from the Show Guarana Antarctic Teen Titans GO to the Movies! Arrowverse shows From Batman, "You Either Die a Hero, or You Live Long Enough To See Yourself Become the Villain." https://youtu.be/8WfRcnF4iZI The Boys, on Amazon Prime The Orville with Seth McFarlane Open Core license and ethical uses of open source software Don Cherry, "Rock 'em Sock 'em Hockey"
37:05
November 16, 2019
Canadian Election Postmortem, UNIX at 50, Superheroes
TIK TEK TOE, episode 005. Today, Marcel and Evan discuss politics, or at least, what the recent Canadian election actually said about open ideas, oil, the Prime Minister, and the environment. We talk about Unix turning 50 and how Linux wormed its way into pretty much becoming Unix, and Marcel gives Evan some superhero homework. Once you're done listening, or right now for that matter, make sure you share this podcast with your friends, family, neighbours, enemies . . . just share and recommend. Also, if you can spare a few extra keystrokes, be sure to leave us a comment and tell us how we're doing.  Show Notes Canadian electon results : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Canadian_federal_election Electoral Cartogram of Canada : https://electoralcartogram.ca/?fbclid=IwAR0J5io-ZObuQU5Uu8nj5ZvF4q1nZBNENghEIoPA-jWBJRv9bLYPbqjmKHk Greta Thunberg Mural Defaced : https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/greta-thunberg-mural-in-edmonton-defaced-days-after-emerging-1.4647209 UNIX turns 50 (and yes, Nokia now owns Bell Labs) : https://www.bell-labs.com/unix50/ Bryan Adams since "Summer of 69" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9f06QZCVUHg Teen Titans GO : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teen_Titans_Go!_(TV_series) The Boys : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Boys_(2019_TV_series)
42:07
October 30, 2019
Rhinos, Telecom, Four Freedoms, and Being Offended
TIK TEK TOE, episode 004. Today, Marcel and Evan vote early, but not often, talk strange politics, whine about telecom charges, consider open Internet, discuss the Four Freedoms, software licenses, DUNE, George Carlin, and Dave Chapelle.  And once you're done, make sure you share this podcast with your friends, family, neighbours, enemies . . . just share and recommend.  Links From the Show Canada's Rhino Party https://www.partyrhino.ca/en/ Aaron Swartz https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Swartz Starlink satellite system by SpaceX https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink_(satellite_constellation) Open Internet Intelligent City Awards Whatever happened to free city wifi? https://www.thestar.com/business/tech_news/2016/04/17/what-became-of-torontos-push-for-free-public-wi-fi.html God Emperor of Dune https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_Emperor_of_Dune Can an Open Source Programmer decide how their software is used? https://techcrunch.com/2019/09/23/programmer-who-took-down-open-source-pieces-over-chef-ice-contract-responds/ The "Hippocratic" License https://www.wired.com/story/open-source-license-requires-users-do-no-harm/ The Four Freedoms (of Free Software) A program is “free software” if the program’s users have the four essential freedoms: 1: The freedom to run the program as you wish, for any purpose. 2: The freedom to study how the program works, and change it so it does your computing as you wish. Access to the source code is a precondition for this. 3: The freedom to redistribute copies so you can help your neighbor. 4: The freedom to distribute copies of your modified versions to others. By doing this you can give the whole community a chance to benefit from your changes. Access to the source code is a precondition for this. If software is licensed in a way that does not provide these 4 freedoms, then it is categorized as nonfree or proprietary. https://openedreader.org/chapter/stallmans-four-freedom/ Who wrote OpenSSL? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenSSL Dave Chapelle, "Sticks and Stones" https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10810424/ George Carlin, People who should be killed. https://youtu.be/tVlkxrNlp10 The Mikado https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0163101/
56:30
October 15, 2019
VR Fitness, Distrowatch, and Forget Me (not)
TIK TEK TOE, episode 003. Today, Marcel and Evan decide to rename the show, so now it's called, "Tic Tek Toe" and not "Trash-Talking FOSS". The guys talk about VR fitness, courtesy of Marcel's Oculus Quest, Distrowatch, Lucky Charms cereal (no, really), and whether or not you have a right to be erased from the Internet.  And once you're done, make sure you share this podcast with your friends, family, neighbours, enemies . . . just share and recommend.  Links from the show Oculus Quest and Beat Saber Distrowatch Website Distro Chooser Website (16 questions to pick a distribution) Lucky Charms Marshmallows Google wins partial victory in "Right to be Forgotten" case
48:24
October 1, 2019
Stallman Resigns, Huawei does Linux, Deepin
Tic Tek Toe, episode 002 : In this episode, Evan and Marcel discuss the recent events surrounding Richard Stallman resigning from both M.I.T. and the Free Software Foundation. We also talk about another controversy, namely the ongoing security and trade concerns around Huawei and whether we should be worried about their new laptops running Deepin Linux. Even before Huawei was on Trump's list, there were some questions as to whether Deepin might include Chinese spyware. Finally, Marcel addresses some feedback about how he ends his episodes.  Links from this episode Stallman Resigns From MIT and the FSF Fall of the Clueless Nerd, from WIRED Magazine Huawei introduces Linux laptops Deepin Linux
24:25
September 23, 2019
Hell Freezes Over, Linux Journal Goodbye, lilocked
This is TIC TEK TOE, episode 1. In this, the first episode, Evan and Marcel discuss the signs that hell has frozen over as Richard Stallman speaks at Microsoft. They also discuss the end of Linux Journal and how that relates to traditional publishing, how to make money in an increasingly free digital age, and a new exploit targeting Linux servers. Sort of. Also, Marcel wants to register a complaint. Links Another sign of the End Times: Free software guru Richard Stallman speaks at Microsoft HQ https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/09/05/richard_stallman_microsoft/ Linux Journal : An Awkward Goodbye https://www.linuxjournal.com/content/linux-journal-ceases-publication-awkward-goodbye Thousands of servers infected with new Lilocked (Lilu) ransomware https://www.zdnet.com/article/thousands-of-servers-infected-with-new-lilocked-lilu-ransomware/
39:39
September 12, 2019
