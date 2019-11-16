TIK TEK TOE, episode 004. Today, Marcel and Evan vote early, but not often, talk strange politics, whine about telecom charges, consider open Internet, discuss the Four Freedoms, software licenses, DUNE, George Carlin, and Dave Chapelle. And once you're done, make sure you share this podcast with your friends, family, neighbours, enemies . . . just share and recommend. Links From the Show Canada's Rhino Party https://www.partyrhino.ca/en/ Aaron Swartz https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Swartz Starlink satellite system by SpaceX https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink_(satellite_constellation) Open Internet Intelligent City Awards Whatever happened to free city wifi? https://www.thestar.com/business/tech_news/2016/04/17/what-became-of-torontos-push-for-free-public-wi-fi.html God Emperor of Dune https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_Emperor_of_Dune Can an Open Source Programmer decide how their software is used? https://techcrunch.com/2019/09/23/programmer-who-took-down-open-source-pieces-over-chef-ice-contract-responds/ The "Hippocratic" License https://www.wired.com/story/open-source-license-requires-users-do-no-harm/ The Four Freedoms (of Free Software) A program is “free software” if the program’s users have the four essential freedoms: 1: The freedom to run the program as you wish, for any purpose. 2: The freedom to study how the program works, and change it so it does your computing as you wish. Access to the source code is a precondition for this. 3: The freedom to redistribute copies so you can help your neighbor. 4: The freedom to distribute copies of your modified versions to others. By doing this you can give the whole community a chance to benefit from your changes. Access to the source code is a precondition for this. If software is licensed in a way that does not provide these 4 freedoms, then it is categorized as nonfree or proprietary. https://openedreader.org/chapter/stallmans-four-freedom/ Who wrote OpenSSL? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenSSL Dave Chapelle, "Sticks and Stones" https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10810424/ George Carlin, People who should be killed. https://youtu.be/tVlkxrNlp10 The Mikado https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0163101/