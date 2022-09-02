Skip to main content
TVL Sports Spotlight

TVL Sports Spotlight

By TVL Sports Spotlight
Your source for all things Twin Valley League sports
M and M Tire TVL Spotlight Roadtrip

TVL Sports SpotlightBy TVL Sports Spotlight3 minutes ago

M and M Tire TVL Spotlight Roadtrip
We preview Blue Valley vs. St. Paul 
06:24
September 02, 2022
Hanover Volleyball with Melissa Holle
We talk Hanover Wildcat Volleyball with Head Coach Melissa Holle 
09:30
September 01, 2022
Axtell's Eric Detweiler on Cair Paravel
Previewing Axtell vs. Cair Paravel with the Eagles head coach 
10:33
August 31, 2022
Way Back Wednesday Stacy (Lee) Jasper
Hear from one of the premier athletes in TVL history. Blue Valley Lady Ram Stacy (Lee) Jasper
17:45
August 31, 2022
Nick Fuemmeler talk Doniphan West Football
A preview of the Doniphan West Mustang football team
09:24
August 30, 2022
August 29th TVL Spotlight
Volleyball action gets underway over the weekend 
13:23
August 29, 2022
August 26th TVL Spotlight
It's fall sports time!
11:06
August 26, 2022
TVL Senior Spotlight with Jaylyn Pleasant
TVL Senior Spotlight 
00:45
August 25, 2022
August 23rd Season Premiere
It's fall sports time in the Twin Valley League and we have you covered on the TVL Spotlight
10:46
August 23, 2022
Radio Promo test
It's almost time!!!!
00:60
July 29, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week June 1st
Who will be named the United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week? Find out here
00:54
June 01, 2022
May 31st TVL Spotlight
Post season recap for the TVL Spotlight 
32:03
May 31, 2022
May 27th TVL Spotlight
Recap of state softball and getting you set for state track. 
09:06
May 27, 2022
May 26th TVL Spotlight
Previewing State Softball and the 4 things to watch for at State Track
23:03
May 26, 2022
Unted Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week May 25th
Who is the Athlete of the Week in the Twin Valley League? Find out here
00:45
May 25, 2022
May 20th TVL Spotlight
The scores news and stats of the Twin Valley League
28:49
May 21, 2022
May 18th TVL Spotlight
The May 18th edition of the TVL Spotlight
14:22
May 18, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week May 18th
This week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight athlete of the week
01:31
May 18, 2022
May 13th
A recap of league track and field as well as a preview of what's to come next week in the Twin Valley League
41:12
May 14, 2022
May 12th TVL Spotlight
Golf results as well as a preview of TVL Track today
12:39
May 12, 2022
Way Back Wednesday with Richard Jensen
We sit-down with former TVL Head Coach Rich Jensen about his life in the BVL and TVL. 
19:19
May 11, 2022
UBT TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Who was the Athlete of the Week in the TVL? Find out here
00:49
May 11, 2022
May 9th TVL Spotlight
What's new in TVL Sports
35:05
May 09, 2022
TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week May 4th
This week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week
00:46
May 04, 2022
May 3rd
A recap of your weekend plus a look ahead at what's to come this week in the Twin Valley League
12:44
May 03, 2022
April 28th TVL Spotlight
April 28th edition of the TVL Spotlight 
35:00
April 28, 2022
TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week April 27th
Who is this week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week? Find out here 
00:57
April 27, 2022
April 25th Track Coverage
An update on Spring sports in the Twin Valley League
54:37
April 25, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week April 20th
Who outshined the top athletes in the Twin Valley League this week? Find out here
00:45
April 20, 2022
April 19th
The TVL Spotlight for April 19th
39:57
April 20, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week
The United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week March 16th
00:52
March 17, 2022
March 15th TVL Spotlight
Recap of state hoops plus the All-TVL teams are released
34:15
March 15, 2022
March 11th TVL Spotlight
The March 11th TVL Spotlight
16:00
March 11, 2022
TVL Spotlight March 10th
The March 10th episode of the TVL Spotlight
14:01
March 10, 2022
March 9th
The March 9th edition of the TVL Spotlight
11:04
March 09, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week February 16th
Who was this week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight athlete of the week? Find out here
01:02
February 16, 2022
February 10th
The February 10th edition of the TVL Spotlight
25:14
February 10, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week February 9th
Who will be named this week's athlete of the week? Find out here!!!
00:37
February 09, 2022
TVL Spotlight February 8th
A recap of the week in Twin Valley League sports.
13:35
February 08, 2022
TVL Spotlight February 3rd
The February 3rd Episode of the TVL Spotlight 
16:13
February 03, 2022
TVL Spotlight Tournament All-Grit Team
A reveal of who I think are the 20 hardest working players from this past week at the TVL Tournament 
21:55
January 27, 2022
Girls TVL Tournament Recap
A recap of the Girls bracket of the TVL Tournament 
32:25
January 25, 2022
January 19th
Recap of the Tuesday night at the TVL Tournament 
24:52
January 19, 2022
January 18th
Your scores and stats from the Twin Valley League Tournament day 1
19:40
January 18, 2022
January 12th
The Newest Edition of the TVL Spotlight
23:07
January 13, 2022
TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week January 12th
United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week January 12th 
01:00
January 12, 2022
Player of the Week
Player of the week archive
00:56
January 10, 2022