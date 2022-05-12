Skip to main content
by Spotify
Features
Switch to Anchor
Ads by Anchor
Blog
Sign in
Sign up
Globe Icon
en
by Spotify
TVL Sports Spotlight
By Jeff Wurtz
Your source for all things Twin Valley League sports
Listen on
May 12th TVL Spotlight
TVL Sports Spotlight
•
By Jeff Wurtz
•
6 minutes ago
Share
Loading…
00:00
12:38
1x
May 12th TVL Spotlight
Golf results as well as a preview of TVL Track today
12:39
May 12, 2022
Way Back Wednesday with Richard Jensen
We sit-down with former TVL Head Coach Rich Jensen about his life in the BVL and TVL.
19:19
May 11, 2022
UBT TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Who was the Athlete of the Week in the TVL? Find out here
00:49
May 11, 2022
May 9th TVL Spotlight
What's new in TVL Sports
35:05
May 09, 2022
TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week May 4th
This week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week
00:46
May 04, 2022
May 3rd
A recap of your weekend plus a look ahead at what's to come this week in the Twin Valley League
12:44
May 03, 2022
April 28th TVL Spotlight
April 28th edition of the TVL Spotlight
35:00
April 28, 2022
TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week April 27th
Who is this week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week? Find out here
00:57
April 27, 2022
April 25th Track Coverage
An update on Spring sports in the Twin Valley League
54:37
April 25, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week April 20th
Who outshined the top athletes in the Twin Valley League this week? Find out here
00:45
April 20, 2022
April 19th
The TVL Spotlight for April 19th
39:57
April 20, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week
The United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week March 16th
00:52
March 17, 2022
March 15th TVL Spotlight
Recap of state hoops plus the All-TVL teams are released
34:15
March 15, 2022
March 11th TVL Spotlight
The March 11th TVL Spotlight
16:00
March 11, 2022
TVL Spotlight March 10th
The March 10th episode of the TVL Spotlight
14:01
March 10, 2022
March 9th
The March 9th edition of the TVL Spotlight
11:04
March 09, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week February 16th
Who was this week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight athlete of the week? Find out here
01:02
February 16, 2022
February 10th
The February 10th edition of the TVL Spotlight
25:14
February 10, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week February 9th
Who will be named this week's athlete of the week? Find out here!!!
00:37
February 09, 2022
TVL Spotlight February 8th
A recap of the week in Twin Valley League sports.
13:35
February 08, 2022
TVL Spotlight February 3rd
The February 3rd Episode of the TVL Spotlight
16:13
February 03, 2022
TVL Spotlight Tournament All-Grit Team
A reveal of who I think are the 20 hardest working players from this past week at the TVL Tournament
21:55
January 27, 2022
Girls TVL Tournament Recap
A recap of the Girls bracket of the TVL Tournament
32:25
January 25, 2022
January 19th
Recap of the Tuesday night at the TVL Tournament
24:52
January 19, 2022
January 18th
Your scores and stats from the Twin Valley League Tournament day 1
19:40
January 18, 2022
January 12th
The Newest Edition of the TVL Spotlight
23:07
January 13, 2022
TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week January 12th
United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week January 12th
01:00
January 12, 2022
Player of the Week
Player of the week archive
00:56
January 10, 2022