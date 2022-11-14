Skip to main content
TVL Sports Spotlight
By TVL Sports Spotlight
Your source for all things Twin Valley League sports
November 14th
November 14th
•
By TVL Sports Spotlight
•
4 minutes ago
November 14th
A recap of the weekend of Twin Valley League Sports.
13:48
November 14, 2022
November 11th
A preview of tonight's Sectional Round TVL Football Games
15:06
November 11, 2022
M&M Tire TVL Spotlight Roadtrip Osborne Kansas
This week on the TVL Spotlight Road Trip we visit Axtell's opponent, Osborne
02:25
November 10, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week November 9th
Who rose above the rest to be named the United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week? Find out here
00:55
November 09, 2022
November 8th
A recap of the weekend in TVL Sports
15:03
November 08, 2022
November 4th
Getting you prepped for Playoff football tonight!
16:53
November 04, 2022
M&M Tire Road Trip Canton, KS
This week we head to Canton site of Canton-Galva vs. Hanover
03:05
November 03, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week November 2nd
Who rose above the rest to be name the United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week? Find out here
01:00
November 02, 2022
2022 State Volleyball Recap
A look around state volleyball with Hanover, Doniphan West and Valley Heights.
31:00
November 02, 2022
October 27th
A preview of your Thursday schedule
17:21
October 27, 2022
M&M Tire Road Trip Dodge City
Head to the site of 1A D1 and 2A state volleyball, historic Dodge City
05:47
October 26, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week October 26th
Who rose above to be named this week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight athlete of the week? Find out here!
00:47
October 26, 2022
October 24th TVL Spotlight
A recap of a busy week of action in the Twin Valley League
23:24
October 24, 2022
October 21st
A preview of the weekend of TVL Sports
20:09
October 21, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week October 19th
Who rose above the competition to claim athlete of the week? Find out here
01:19
October 19, 2022
October 17th TVL Spotlight
A recap of the TVL Volleyball Tournament plus a look ahead at the post season in volleyball and cross country.
25:37
October 17, 2022
October 14th
We preview the weekend ahead in the Twin Valley League
15:43
October 14, 2022
M and M Tire TVL Spotlight Roadtrip Week 7
This week we preview Ell-Saline facing the Washington County Tigers
03:13
October 13, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week October 12th
Who rose above to be named Athlete of the Week? Find out here
00:41
October 12, 2022
October 12th TVL Spotlight
A look at TVL Volleyball leading up to the tournament
11:39
October 12, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week October 5th
Who rose above the rest to become the United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight athlete of the week
00:60
October 05, 2022
October 3rd
A weekend recap of the action of the Twin Valley League
18:12
October 05, 2022
September 30th
We preview the weekend ahead in the Twin Valley League.
19:01
September 30, 2022
MNM Tire Road Trip Week 5
This week we take a look at Washington County's opponent Bennington.
02:37
September 29, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week September 28th
Which athlete rose above the rest to win Athlete of the Week? Find out here
00:42
September 29, 2022
September 28th Volleyball Recap
We recap the night of TVL Volleyball. Take a look at the upcoming schedule and the standings of TVL Roundball.
12:30
September 28, 2022
September 27th TVL Spotlight
The TVL Spotlight with guest host Derek Nester recaps Friday Night Football, and previews tonight's volleyball schedule. This episode of the TVL Spotlight is sponsored by B&D Buildings, Washington Healthmart and Brent Ronnebaum of Big Iron Auctions.
09:48
September 27, 2022
September 23rd TVL Spotlight
We preview the weekend in Twin Valley League Sports
14:40
September 23, 2022
September 21st Volleyball recap
A recap of the week in TVL Volleyball
14:18
September 21, 2022
M&M Tire TVL Spotlight Roadtrip
This week we preview Guymon Oklahoma against Onaga
03:01
September 21, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week September 21st
Who rose above the rest to be named Athlete of the Week. Find out here.
00:51
September 21, 2022
September 19th TVL Spotlight
A recap of the weekend in TVL Sports.
15:12
September 19, 2022
M&M Tire TVL Spotlight Roadtrip Week 3
This week we take a look at Peabody as they take on the Wetmore Cardinals
03:35
September 15, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week September 14th
Which player stepped up to win Athlete of the Week? Find out here
01:30
September 14, 2022
September 13th
Recap of the weekend and getting you set up for volleyball tonight in the TVL.
20:45
September 13, 2022
September 9th Weekend Preview
A packed weekend coming up in the TVL!
19:15
September 09, 2022
TVL Senior Spotlight with Paityn Engemann
Profile on Troy athlete Paityn Engemann
00:52
September 08, 2022
M&M Tire TVL Spotlight Roadtrip
This week we preview Linn Vs. Logan-Palco
01:60
September 08, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week September 7th
Which TVL athlete stepped above the rest to earn the UBT Athlete of the Week? Find out here
00:45
September 08, 2022
Troy coach Derek Jasper
Troy football's Derek Jasper discusses the Trojans week 2 opponent
06:16
September 07, 2022
TVL Volleyball recap
A full night of TVL Volleyball on Tuesday. We recap it all here.
11:31
September 07, 2022
Amy Bott talks Linn Volleyball
Hear from Head Coach Amy Bott after their home triangular
02:50
September 07, 2022
Andrea Keller on D-West Volleyball
Doniphan West Volleyball is 5-0
03:59
September 07, 2022
Tommy Tryon talks Washington County Football
Tommy Tryon on the Washington County Tigers matchup against D-West
08:54
September 06, 2022
TVL Spotlight September 2nd
It's Football Friday in the Twin Valley League
19:39
September 02, 2022
M and M Tire TVL Spotlight Roadtrip
We preview Blue Valley vs. St. Paul
06:24
September 02, 2022
Hanover Volleyball with Melissa Holle
We talk Hanover Wildcat Volleyball with Head Coach Melissa Holle
09:30
September 01, 2022
Axtell's Eric Detweiler on Cair Paravel
Previewing Axtell vs. Cair Paravel with the Eagles head coach
10:33
August 31, 2022
Way Back Wednesday Stacy (Lee) Jasper
Hear from one of the premier athletes in TVL history. Blue Valley Lady Ram Stacy (Lee) Jasper
17:45
August 31, 2022
Nick Fuemmeler talk Doniphan West Football
A preview of the Doniphan West Mustang football team
09:24
August 30, 2022
August 29th TVL Spotlight
Volleyball action gets underway over the weekend
13:23
August 29, 2022
August 26th TVL Spotlight
It's fall sports time!
11:06
August 26, 2022
TVL Senior Spotlight with Jaylyn Pleasant
TVL Senior Spotlight
00:45
August 25, 2022
August 23rd Season Premiere
It's fall sports time in the Twin Valley League and we have you covered on the TVL Spotlight
10:46
August 23, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week June 1st
Who will be named the United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week? Find out here
00:54
June 01, 2022
May 31st TVL Spotlight
Post season recap for the TVL Spotlight
32:03
May 31, 2022
May 27th TVL Spotlight
Recap of state softball and getting you set for state track.
09:06
May 27, 2022
May 26th TVL Spotlight
Previewing State Softball and the 4 things to watch for at State Track
23:03
May 26, 2022
Unted Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week May 25th
Who is the Athlete of the Week in the Twin Valley League? Find out here
00:45
May 25, 2022
May 20th TVL Spotlight
The scores news and stats of the Twin Valley League
28:49
May 21, 2022
May 18th TVL Spotlight
The May 18th edition of the TVL Spotlight
14:22
May 18, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week May 18th
This week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight athlete of the week
01:31
May 18, 2022
May 13th
A recap of league track and field as well as a preview of what's to come next week in the Twin Valley League
41:12
May 14, 2022
May 12th TVL Spotlight
Golf results as well as a preview of TVL Track today
12:39
May 12, 2022
Way Back Wednesday with Richard Jensen
We sit-down with former TVL Head Coach Rich Jensen about his life in the BVL and TVL.
19:19
May 11, 2022
UBT TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Who was the Athlete of the Week in the TVL? Find out here
00:49
May 11, 2022
May 9th TVL Spotlight
What's new in TVL Sports
35:05
May 09, 2022
TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week May 4th
This week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week
00:46
May 04, 2022
May 3rd
A recap of your weekend plus a look ahead at what's to come this week in the Twin Valley League
12:44
May 03, 2022
April 28th TVL Spotlight
April 28th edition of the TVL Spotlight
35:00
April 28, 2022
TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week April 27th
Who is this week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week? Find out here
00:57
April 27, 2022
April 25th Track Coverage
An update on Spring sports in the Twin Valley League
54:37
April 25, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week April 20th
Who outshined the top athletes in the Twin Valley League this week? Find out here
00:45
April 20, 2022
April 19th
The TVL Spotlight for April 19th
39:57
April 20, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week
The United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week March 16th
00:52
March 17, 2022
March 15th TVL Spotlight
Recap of state hoops plus the All-TVL teams are released
34:15
March 15, 2022
March 11th TVL Spotlight
The March 11th TVL Spotlight
16:00
March 11, 2022
TVL Spotlight March 10th
The March 10th episode of the TVL Spotlight
14:01
March 10, 2022
March 9th
The March 9th edition of the TVL Spotlight
11:04
March 09, 2022
UBT Athlete of the Week February 16th
Who was this week's United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight athlete of the week? Find out here
01:02
February 16, 2022
February 10th
The February 10th edition of the TVL Spotlight
25:14
February 10, 2022
United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week February 9th
Who will be named this week's athlete of the week? Find out here!!!
00:37
February 09, 2022
TVL Spotlight February 8th
A recap of the week in Twin Valley League sports.
13:35
February 08, 2022
TVL Spotlight February 3rd
The February 3rd Episode of the TVL Spotlight
16:13
February 03, 2022
TVL Spotlight Tournament All-Grit Team
A reveal of who I think are the 20 hardest working players from this past week at the TVL Tournament
21:55
January 27, 2022
Girls TVL Tournament Recap
A recap of the Girls bracket of the TVL Tournament
32:25
January 25, 2022
January 19th
Recap of the Tuesday night at the TVL Tournament
24:52
January 19, 2022
January 18th
Your scores and stats from the Twin Valley League Tournament day 1
19:40
January 18, 2022
January 12th
The Newest Edition of the TVL Spotlight
23:07
January 13, 2022
TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week January 12th
United Bank and Trust TVL Spotlight Athlete of the Week January 12th
01:00
January 12, 2022
January 10, 2022