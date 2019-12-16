Dedicated to the study and practice of entrepreneurship and technology innovation. Brought to you by Berkeley Engineering's Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (SCET). Hosted by Industry Fellow Stephen Torres and other SCET contributors.
Episode #9
This Student Stories episode features Alec Willerman, a BerkeleyHaas senior who was recently recognized as Best Course Coordinator in SCET classes during the Fall 2019. In the episode, Alec shares his journey, what he wants to do in the future, and his experience as a course coordinator.
00:36 - Introduction
01:37 - Winning the Best Course Coordinator Award
02:11 - Facilitation Skills
05:46 - Getting to Berkeley
06:34 - Education & Grading
08:09 - Facilitating learning
09:17 - Path to being a course coordinator
14:53 - A Curious Kid
15:20 - The troublemaker
17:29 - Business has a bad rap
20:15 - Transformational experiences on campus
23:31 - Fun
Episode #8
Foundercast Episode featuring Expensify Founder & CEO David Barrett. During his talk on campus at the Newton Lecture Series, Barrett shares his core philosophy of identifying the biggest problem you can, then go to work immediately to solve it. Take a listen!
00:56 - Introduction
03:56 - All the experts are wrong
05:47 - Don't trust me. Don't trust the VCs
06:39 - The CEOs are going to lie to you
07:56 - Everyone's going to fight for you
09:10 - Have you tried to change the world?
12:37 - Good ideas have to sound bad
16:02 - Traveling the world with a knapsack
19:50 - How Expensify started
23:57 - Q&A
Episode #7
This Newton Series Classic Episode features Marissa Mayer talking on campus when she was still VP of Search Products and User Experience at Google. She shares her journey to Google and some of the exciting things she was working on at the time. Mayer would go on to become CEO of Yahoo.
Episode #6
In this Foundercast episode, DoorDash Co-Founder & CEO Tony Xu has a fireside chat with Vicky Howell during our SCET Newton Lecture series in the Fall of 2018. Tony shares his journey from student at Berkeley to starting DoorDash, along with thoughts on cofounder strengths, keys to validate his business, and more. DoorDash is the restaurant industry’s “last-mile” solution and has grown into a more than $4 billion leader in the on-demand space. Today, the company is also focusing efforts on an issue particularly important to Xu, using that same logistical expertise to reduce food waste with the recent launch of Project DASH. In just five years, DoorDash has become the industry standard for restaurant delivery, and recently expanded to grocery through its newest partnership with Walmart.
00:55 - Tony introduction
03:17 - Growing up in Illinois
05:49 - Family immigrant story
06:57 - Major at Berkeley
07:42 - On entrepreneurship
09:27 - Keeping sane in school
11:38 - Going to McKinsey
14:41 - Business School
18:42 - Soft skills
19:28 - What you can't fake
20:18 - DoorDash - what was not obvious
24:38 - Cofounders and backgrounds
21:23 - The first city
29:21 - Competition
31:22 - Stickler for detail
35:19 - Delivering good
39:10 - Q&A
Episode #5
This Alumni Achiever episode features a Berkeley Engineering Leader Panel recorded March 21, 2017 as part of the Newton Lecture Series. The discussion is moderated by Amit Kumar, Partner at VC form Accel and features Padmini Pyapali of Uber, Jeff Huang of Facebook, and Sanjay Jeyakumar of Twitter.
01:04 - Panel introduction
03:29 - Berkeley experience
10:11 - Microsoft to Facebook considerations
13:37 - Zynga to Uber considerations
17:07 - Oracle to Google to startup to Twitter
19:20 - Startup terrified
20:54 - Navigating internals of a company
24:30 - Getting into management
27:55 - Tech architect path
34:01 - Getting acquired by Twitter
35:54 - Working at a lightning rod company
40:27 - Advice for students
45:36 - Q&A
Episode #4
Newton Series Classic episode featuring renowned Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist Ben Horowitz. Andreessen Horowitz Co-Founder Ben Horowitz gave this Newton Lecture Series talk on campus at Berkeley on November 3rd, 2009, just four months after starting his new venture firm. In this episode, he shares his entrepreneurial journey, along with what his new firm was looking for in terms of entrepreneurs and companies in which to invest.
00:30 - Episode Introduction
01:30 - Ben Horowitz introduction
02:40 - How to play Quarterback in the NFL
04:10 - Controversial Computer Science degree
05:35 - Are you studying the right thing?
06:07 - The hilarious Warren Buffett
07:03 - Words of wisdom from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson
09:05 - What you need to build a new technology company
10:45 - Apple's Steve Jobs
14:17 - Story of Bernard Hopkins
15:10 - The second thing you need to build a new technology company
16:39 - How I became a CEO
20:30 - Story of America Online (AOL) to Loudcloud to Opsware
27:49 - Bill Clinton & Lesson from Colin Powell
29:10 - Is it too late to start a tech company?
33:12 - How can someone from Harvard write something so stupid?
35:12 - Would you like to know why smart people are so stupid?
39:34 - All the value in tech companies & who VCs want to invest in
41:48 - Quality of the team
42:40 - Megalomaniacs
43:59 - Great opportunities
45:31 - The biggest challenge for entrepreneurs
46:43 - Even William from Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook
48:02 - The biggest thing to building a company
Episode #3
Faculty Insight conversation with Alexander Fred-Ojala on Blockchain, Data Science, and AI. Alex is an International Instructor from Sweden who is the former Research Director of the SCET Data Lab and co-Founder of the SCET Blockchain Lab. He helped create the DataX Framework and our popular DataX course.
00:49 - Introduction of Alex
03:00 - What's exciting in SCET Blockchain Challenge Lab
03:59 - Blockchain Use Cases
04:29 - Blockchain's Killer Application
06:05 - Commercial Application of Blockchain - Walmart & IBM Case
08:25 - Blockchain Scalability Issues
09:45 - Pruning the Merkle Tree
10:55 - What's exciting in SCET Data Lab
11:20 - Revolutionizing Global Telecommunications Network
13:21 - Natural Language Processing & Understanding
15:19 - Contextual Understanding, Dude!
16:32 - Next big technology opportunity for entrepreneurs
17:22 - Destroying businesses
18:24 - ICO Scams
19:56 - Monetization paths for Blockchain startups
21:25 - Value layer versus ledger
22:06 - The Web 3.0 - We own our data
23:15 - What we have in blockchain now that we didn't have in the past
24:29 - Doubts of blockchain
25:25 - The tipping point of blockchain - Angry Birds
27:15 - Decentralized applications
28:43 - Trust in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and money
32:05 - Adoption inflection point
35:31 - Blockchain alternatives
36:51 - Satoshi Nakamoto & blockchain precursors
38:19 - Work shifts with AI
41:10 - Value transition
44:03 - What should students do on campus
44:50 - Programs for professionals
46:29 - Fun!
Episode #2
Faculty Insight
Moor Xu, Sutardja Center "Game Master" for many of our experiential learning modules shares what goes into the games.
00:45 - Introduction of Moor
01:30 - How and why games
04:14 - What are you thinking about when you come up with a game
05:10 - Construction of an entrepreneurial game
06:50 - The debrief
08:20 - Why don't other classes use these types of games
10:05 - Where do games fit in
11:30 - Games in corporate training
14:20 - What should executives think about when helping their teams
16:05 - What should other educators know about using games
18:55 - How do you merge theory and practical application
21:30 - Helping professors utilize experiential learning
24:10 - Evolution of experiential learning
25:50 - What skills won't be automated away with technology
25:50 - Fun!
Try Everything!
Episode #1
Faculty Insight
Interview with Professor Ikhlaq Sidhu, PhD, Chief Scientist & Faculty Director of Berkeley Engineering's Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology (SCET).
In this episode, Dr. Sidhu discusses the history of SCET on campus at U.C. Berkeley.
00:56 - Introduction of Dr. Sidhu
02:29 - History of SCET
03:58 - Entrepreneurship on campus before SCET
05:12 - Entrepreneurship in the U.C. System today
06:03 - About Former Engineering Dean Richard Newton
07:19 - The 95-97% of Faculty vs the 3-5% of Faculty regarding New Ventures and their impact on students
08:40 - What brought Dr. Sidhu to Berkeley
12:01 - Why Berkeley
12:59 - Building SCET
16:20 - The way entrepreneurs see the world
17:25 - Characteristics of entrepreneurs and innovators - Berkeley Method and transfer to students
19:35 - Challenge labs
20:50 - The key differentiators for innovators to learn
25:38 - Logic & content first, then soft skills
27:01 - Stories of executive learning
31:30 - What's next for SCET labs - Real, Practical ML AI Data Science classes; the hackers guide class
36:40 - Challenge lab objectives - Talent & Topics
37:50 - Long-term objective of SCET
41:45 - Engaging Industry projects
44:15 - How to engage with SCET
45:30 - Fun!
Be sure to check out Professor Sidhu's new book, Innovation Engineering: A Practical Guide to Creating Anything New.